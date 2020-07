July 10 (Reuters) - Vaccinex Inc:

* VACCINEX INC - ON JULY 9, ENTERED INTO A STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH FRIEDBERG GLOBAL-MACRO HEDGE FUND, LTD

* VACCINEX INC - INVESTOR AGREED TO PURCHASE FROM CO 1.1 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT $3.55 PER SHARE

* VACCINEX INC - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO FUND ONGOING DEVELOPMENT OF PEPINEMAB