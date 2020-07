BRIEF-Vaccinex Provides Update Of Potentially Pivotal Signal Clinical Trial In Huntington's Disease

July 7 (Reuters) - Vaccinex Inc:

* VACCINEX PROVIDES UPDATE OF POTENTIALLY PIVOTAL SIGNAL CLINICAL TRIAL IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE

* VACCINEX INC - REMAINS ON TRACK TO COMPLETE POTENTIALLY PIVOTAL SIGNAL TRIAL IN HD WITHIN ANTICIPATED TIME FRAME

* VACCINEX INC - CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE THAT DATABASE LOCK WILL BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER

* VACCINEX INC - PRIMARY EFFICACY DATA HAS BEEN COLLECTED FROM ALL SUBJECTS WHO COMPLETED STUDY EXCEPT FOR 2 SUBJECTS

* VACCINEX INC - IDENTIFIED PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS FOR TWO RANDOMIZED ARMS OF SIGNAL TRIAL