* VACCINEX REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* VACCINEX INC - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES ON MARCH 31, 2020 WERE $2.5 MILLION

* VACCINEX INC - ADVANCING PLANS TO EXPAND PEPINEMAB DEVELOPMENT TO INCLUDE ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

* VACCINEX INC - APPROACHING KEY TOPLINE DATA IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER AND HUNTINGTON'S DISEASE