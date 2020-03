BRIEF-Vaccinex Says Had Previously Anticipated Beginning Enrollment In Mid-2020 In Study Of Pepinemab In Alzheimer’S Disease - SEC Filing

March 27 (Reuters) - Vaccinex Inc:

* VACCINEX - HAD PREVIOUSLY ANTICIPATED BEGINNING ENROLLMENT IN MID-2020 IN STUDY OF PEPINEMAB IN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE - SEC FILING

* VACCINEX - INITIAL ENROLLMENT DATE IS NOW DELAYED IN STUDY OF PEPINEMAB IN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

* VACCINEX - EXTENT OF SUCH DELAY IN INITIAL ENROLLMENT DATE IN STUDY OF PEPINEMAB IN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE IS SUBJECT TO EVALUATING FURTHER DEVELOPMENTS, RISKS RELATED TO COVID-19

* VACCINEX - ON MARCH 27, CO ENTERED INTO OPEN MARKET SALE AGREEMENTS WITH JEFFERIES LLC UNDER WHICH CO MAY ISSUE & SELL SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.0001/SHARE

* VACCINEX - ATM OFFERING UNDER OPEN MARKET SALE AGREEMENT FOR SALES PRICE OF UP TO $11.5 MILLION

* VACCINEX - ON MARCH 27, CO ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH KEYSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS

* VACCINEX - PURSUANT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT, KEYSTONE HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE UP TO $5 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS