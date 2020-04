BRIEF-Vail Resorts Cuts Spending Plans for 2020, Suspends Dividend

April 1 (Reuters) - Vail Resorts Inc:

* VAIL RESORTS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* VAIL RESORTS INC - ASSUME WEAKER TRAVEL DEMAND MAY CONTINUE, IMPACTING OUR FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER OF 2020 AND OUR FIRST FISCAL QUARTER OF 2021

* VAIL RESORTS INC - REDUCING CAPITAL PLAN FOR CALENDAR 2020 BY APPROXIMATELY $80-$85 MILLION

* VAIL RESORTS INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS MADE DECISION TO SUSPEND QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR NEXT TWO QUARTERS

* VAIL RESORTS - RE-EVALUATE DECISIONS ON CAPITAL ALLOCATION IN DECEMBER 2020

* VAIL RESORTS - TO FURLOUGH MAJORITY OF U.S. YEAR-ROUND HOURLY EMPLOYEES FOR AT LEAST A MONTH, AND POTENTIALLY LONGER DEPENDING ON SITUATION