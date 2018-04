BRIEF-Vail Resorts Reports Certain Ski Season Metrics For Season-To-Date Period Ended April 15, 2018

April 19 (Reuters) - Vail Resorts Inc:

* VAIL RESORTS REPORTS CERTAIN SKI SEASON METRICS FOR SEASON-TO-DATE PERIOD ENDED APRIL 15, 2018

* VAIL RESORTS INC - SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL LIFT TICKET REVENUE AT COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS, WAS UP 3.7%

* VAIL RESORTS - SEASON-TO-DATE SKI SCHOOL REVENUE WAS UP 3.4% AND DINING REVENUE WAS DOWN 1.4%

* VAIL RESORTS INC - SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS FOR COMPANY'S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS WERE DOWN 1.9%