BRIEF-Vail Resorts Reports Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results, Withdraws Fiscal 2020 Guidance

March 9 (Reuters) - Vail Resorts Inc:

* VAIL RESORTS REPORTS FISCAL 2020 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS, WITHDRAWS FISCAL 2020 GUIDANCE AND PROVIDES CORONAVIRUS COMMENTARY

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.04

* Q2 REVENUE $924.6 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $953.6 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $5.46 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* NOT ISSUING GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME FOR FISCAL 2020

* IN WEEK ENDED MARCH 8, 2020 COMPANY SAW DESTINATION SKIER VISITS MODESTLY BELOW EXPECTATIONS

* EXPECTS SKIER VISITS TREND TO CONTINUE AND POTENTIALLY WORSEN IN UPCOMING WEEKS.

* DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND ON VAIL RESORTS’ COMMON STOCK OF $1.76 PER SHARE

* GIVEN CURRENT MARKET INSTABILITY CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS, CO IS DEFERRING DECISION ON A DIVIDEND INCREASE UNTIL JUNE

* VISITATION ACROSS PACIFIC NORTHWEST RESORTS WAS DOWN 14% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR FOR Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: