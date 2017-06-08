BRIEF-Vail Resorts reports Q3 earnings per share $4.40

June 8 (Reuters) - Vail Resorts Inc-

* Vail Resorts reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results and early season pass sales results

* Q3 earnings per share $4.40

* Q3 revenue rose 22.7 percent to $794.6 million

* Net income attributable to vail resorts, inc. Is expected to be between $183 million and $201 million in fiscal 2017

* Vail Resorts Inc - resort reported ebitda is expected to be between $591 million and $600 million for fiscal 2017

* Vail Resorts - excluding expected stowe operating losses, transaction, integration expenses, co expects ebitda to be between $597 million and $606 million for fiscal 2017

* Vail Resorts-season pass sales for 2017/2018 north american ski season increased about 10% in units, about 16% in sales dollars through may 30, 2017

* Vail Resorts Inc - expect growth rate of pass sales this year to be more stable between spring to fall

* Q3 earnings per share view $4.82, revenue view $801.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S