March 14 (Reuters) - Vail Resorts Inc:

* TO SUSPEND OPERATIONS OF ALL OUR NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS AND RETAIL STORES BEGINNING SUNDAY, MARCH 15, 2020

* ALL SCHEDULED EMPLOYEES, BOTH SEASONAL AND YEAR-ROUND, WILL BE PAID DURING THIS UPCOMING EIGHT-DAY PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: