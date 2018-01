Jan 31 (Reuters) - VAKIF REIT:

* DECIDES TO INCREASE ITS STAKES IN ORDINARY PARTNERSHIP WITH OBAKOY GAYRIMENKUL TO 99 PERCENT FROM 50 PCT‍​

* TO BUY 49 PERCENT STAKES OF OBAKOY AT 14.7 MILLION LIRA