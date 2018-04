April 12 (Reuters) - TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI TAO :

* DECIDES TO PURCHASE SHARES OF VAKIFBANK PENSION FUND (VAKIFBANK ESV) AND VAKIFBANK PRIVATE SOCIAL SECURITY FUND (VAKIFBANK OSGV)

* PRICES WILL BE SET IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE AVERAGE VALUATION OF FAIRNESS OPINION REPORTS

* TO ACQUIRE SHARES OF VAKIFBANK PENSION FUND AND PRIVATE SOCIAL SECURITY FUND IN FOUR OF VAKIFBANK'S SUBSIDIARIES