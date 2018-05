May 7 (Reuters) - TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI TAO:

* GETS SECURITIZATION LOAN IN EURO AND USD CURRENCIES, AMOUNTING $380 MILLION EQUIVALENT IN TOTAL

* TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF 6 SEPARATE TRANCHES, EACH OF THEM HAS 5-YEAR MATURITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)