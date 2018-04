April 24 (Reuters) - TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI TAO :

* GETS SYNDICATED LOAN EQUIVALENT TO $1.3 BILLION, COMPRISED OF $329 MILLION AND EUR 778.8 MILLION

* USD EQUIVALENT OF 1.2 BILLION – HAS A ONE YEAR TENOR, WHEREAS THE 2 YEAR TENOR IS USD 100 MILLION

* ALL-IN COST FOR ONE YEAR TRANCHES ARE LIBOR+ 1.30% AND EURIBOR+ 1.20%; AND FOR 2 YEAR TRANCHE IS LIBOR+ 2.10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)