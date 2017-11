Nov 20 (Reuters) - VAKIFBANK:

* SECURES CREDIT WORTH 80 MILLION EUROS WITH 12 YEARS MATURITY FROM FRENCH DEVELOPMENT AGENCY (AFD)

* CREDIT INCLUDES 3 YEARS GRACE PERIOD

* TO USE CREDIT FOR SUPPORTING RURAL DEVELOPMENT AND AGRICULTURE SECTORS

* TO FINANCE MICRO, SMALL AND MEDIUM SIZED COMPANIES AND COOPERATIVES OPERATING IN AGRICULTURE SECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)