March 23 (Reuters) - Vakrangee Ltd:

* SAYS CO, VIA UNIT, VAKRANGEE LOGISTICS PRIVATE ENTERED AN ALLIANCE WITH BLUE DART EXPRESS LIMITED

* VLPL VIA VAKRANGEE KENDRAS TO OFFER COURIER PICK-UP AND DELIVERY SERVICES, HELP BLUE DART EXTEND REACH TO UN-SERVED , UNDER-SERVED AREAS Source text - bit.ly/2GeYkQy Further company coverage: