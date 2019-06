June 26 (Reuters) - Valartis Group AG:

* SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME FOR 359,000 SHARES ANNOUNCED ON MAY 28 ENDED ON JUNE 25

* AS THE NUMBER OF TENDERED REGISTERED SHARES EXCEEDED THE SCOPE OF THE REPURCHASE OFFER, REGISTERED SHARES WERE REPURCHASED PRO RATA BY TENDERING SHAREHOLDERS, I.E. OFFERINGS REDUCED PRO RATA TO A MAXIMUM OF 359’000 REGISTERED SHARES

* DURING THE OFFER PERIOD A TOTAL OF 432,966 REGISTERED SHARES WERE TENDERED