BRIEF-Valbiotis Accelerates Its Pipeline Clinical Development

April 16 (Reuters) - VALBIOTIS SA:

* VALBIOTIS ACCELERATES ITS PIPELINE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN NEW INDICATIONS: CARDIOVASCULAR AND HEPATIC STEATOSIS RISK REDUCTION

* LAUNCH OF A PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL IN Q3 OF 2020 EVALUATING EFFECT OF TOTUM-070

* LAUNCH OF A PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL IN Q4 OF 2020 EVALUATING EFFECT OF TOTUM-854

* LAUNCH OF A PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2021 EVALUATING EFFECT OF TOTUM-448 IN REDUCING HEPATIC STEATOSIS