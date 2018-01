Jan 22 (Reuters) - VALBIOTIS SAS:

* VALBIOTIS ANNOUNCES A SIGNIFICANT EFFECT OF VALEDIA® ON INTESTINAL MICROBIOTA

* VALEDIA(®) ACTS ON MICROBIOTA IMBALANCES ASSOCIATED WITH METABOLIC DISEASES (PRECLINICAL)

* ADDITIONAL DATA STRENGTHENS VALUE OF VALEDIA FOR PREVENTING TYPE 2 DIABETES

* VALBIOTIS CONTINUES ITS METAGENOMICS PROGRAM TO ASSESS HOW ITS PRODUCTS AFFECT MICROBIOTA