Feb 27 (Reuters) - VALBIOTIS SAS:

* VALBIOTIS COMPLETES PHASE I/II CLINICAL STUDY RECRUITMENT FOR VAL-070, A PRODUCT TO REDUCE A CARDIOVASCULAR RISK FACTOR

‍CLINICAL SAFETY AND EFFICACY RESULTS ARE EXPECTED FOR MID-2018​