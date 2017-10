Oct 16 (Reuters) - VALBIOTIS SAS:

* ‍LIPIDRIVE: EFFICACY CONFIRMED IN THREE MODELS, FINALIZATION OF RECRUITMENT FOR PHASE I/II IN HUMANS​

* ‍IN PROCESS OF RECRUITING 20 OBESE MALE VOLUNTEERS FOR STUDY, 18 OF WHICH HAVE ALREADY BEEN INCLUDED​