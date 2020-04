BRIEF-Valbiotis FY Operating Loss Widens To 5.2 Million Euros

April 21 (Reuters) - VALBIOTIS SA:

* EUR 8 MILLION IN CASH FLOW AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2019

* OUTLOOK: TO LAUNCH LAST CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STAGE OF TOTUM-63 BY MID-2020 (PHASE II/III STUDY, REVERSE-IT)

* OUTLOOK: GUARANTEED COLLECTION OF €6.3M IN OPERATING INCOME OVER THE COMING WEEKS

* BENEFITS FROM A SOLID FINANCIAL SITUATION ENABLING IT TO PURSUE ITS DEVELOPMENT PLAN

* OUTLOOK: SIGNATURE OF A GLOBAL STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NESTLÉ HEALTH SCIENCE FOR THE DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF TOTUM-63

* FY NET LOSS EUR 5.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 5.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK: ACCELERATION OF PIPELINE’S CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT THROUGH LAUNCH OF THREE PHASE II STUDIES IN NEW INDICATIONS

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 5.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 4.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 1.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)