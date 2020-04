BRIEF-Valbiotis Launches Late Stage Development Phase Of Totum-63

April 2 (Reuters) - VALBIOTIS SA:

* ANNOUNCES TODAY, THAT AS PART OF ITS GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH NESTLÉ HEALTH SCIENCE, IT IS LAUNCHING THE PIVOTAL LATE STAGE DEVELOPMENT PHASE OF TOTUM-63

* THIS INTERNATIONAL TRIAL WILL INCLUDE 600 PARTICIPANTS AND SHOULD BE LAUNCHED BEFORE MID-2020

* ITS FIRST OBJECTIVE IS TO CONFIRM POSITIVE RESULTS OF PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL ON FASTING BLOOD SUGAR LEVELS, A WELL-ESTABLISHED RISK FACTOR FOR DEVELOPING TYPE 2 DIABETES, TO OBTAIN STRONG HEALTH CLAIMS

* THIS LAST PIVOTAL TRIAL (REVERSE-IT), HAS BEEN DESIGNED JOINTLY WITH NESTLÉ HEALTH SCIENCE'S TEAMS AND WILL BE ENTIRELY FUNDED BY PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT