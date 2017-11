Nov 8 (Reuters) - VALBIOTIS SAS:

* VALBIOTIS: VALEDIA: LAUNCH OF “PIVOTAL” REVERSE-IT CLINICAL TRIAL TO OBTAIN A HEALTH CLAIM

* ‍FIRST SUBJECTS WILL BE INCLUDED IN TRIAL EARLY 2018​

* ‍INCREASED FINANCIAL SUPPORT FROM PUBLIC PARTNER INSTITUTIONS, UP TO MEUR 1,05 SINCE SEPTEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)