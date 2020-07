BRIEF-Valbiotis To Launch Phase II/III REVERSE-IT Clinical Study On TOTUM-63

July 8 (Reuters) - VALBIOTIS SA:

* VALBIOTIS: AUTHORIZATION TO LAUNCH THE INTERNATIONAL PHASE II/III REVERSE-IT CLINICAL STUDY ON TOTUM-63, TO REDUCE TYPE 2 DIABETES RISK FACTORS

* THIS PHASE II/III STUDY, HAS BEEN DESIGNED JOINTLY WITH NESTLÉ HEALTH SCIENCE’S TEAMS AS PART OF GLOBAL STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

* FAVOURABLE OPINION FROM FRENCH ETHICAL COMMITTEE (CPP) AND AUTHORIZATION FROM FRENCH NATIONAL AGENCY FOR SAFETY OF MEDICINES AND HEALTH PRODUCTS (ANSM)

* INTERNATIONAL STUDY WILL INCLUDE 600 SUBJECTS WITH ALTERED GLUCOSE METABOLISM, SPANNING FROM ELEVATED FASTING GLYCEMIA TO EARLY, YET UNTREATED, TYPE 2 DIABETES. ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IS FASTING GLYCEMIA