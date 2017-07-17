FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Valeant agrees to sell Obagi Medical Products business
July 17, 2017 / 11:08 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Valeant agrees to sell Obagi Medical Products business

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Valeant:

* Valeant agrees to sell Obagi Medical Products business

* Valeant - deal for ‍$190 million in cash​

* Says ‍Valeant will use proceeds from sale to permanently repay term loan debt under its senior secured credit facility​

* Valeant - ‍estimates that 2017 revenue and adjusted ebitda (non-gaap) for Obagi business would have been approximately $85 million and $30 million respectively​

* Valeant - ‍certain affiliates of co agreed to sell Obagi medical products business to Haitong International Zhonghua Finance Acquisition Fund I, L.p.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

