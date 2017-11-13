FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valeant announces launch of private offering of add-on secured notes
#Market News
November 13, 2017 / 12:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Valeant announces launch of private offering of add-on secured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant announces launch of private offering of add-on secured notes

* Valeant - launched offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 5.500% senior secured notes due 2025​

* Valeant - ‍new notes will be additional notes and form part of same series as Valeant’s existing 5.500% senior secured notes due 2025​

* Valeant - ‍intends to use proceeds from offering to repay a portion of its outstanding series F tranche B term loan facilities due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
