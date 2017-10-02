BRIEF-Valeant announces launch of private offering of senior secured notes

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant announces launch of private offering of senior secured notes

* Valeant - ‍it has launched an offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2025​

* Valeant - to use proceeds from offering, cash on hand, to repurchase $1 billion of its outstanding 5.375% senior notes due 2020​

* Valeant - to also use net proceeds from offering, cash on hand, to repurchase unit's outstanding 7.000% senior notes due 2020