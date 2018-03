March 12 (Reuters) - Valeant:

* ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* ‍COMPANY’S WHOLLY OWNED INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY, HAS PRICED ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING OF 9.250% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026​

* ‍AGGREGATE SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS INCREASE OF $250 MILLION FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $1.25 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION

* ‍NOTES WERE OFFERED AT PAR​