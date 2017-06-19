FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 months
BRIEF-Valeant appoints Arthur Shannon senior vice president, head of investor relations and communications
June 19, 2017 / 10:10 PM

BRIEF-Valeant appoints Arthur Shannon senior vice president, head of investor relations and communications

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc-

* Valeant appoints Arthur J. Shannon as senior vice president, head of investor relations and communications

* Valeant - with addition of Shannon, Scott Hirsch will assume role of senior vice president, chief business strategy officer

* Valeant - Arthur J. Shannon joins co from Perrigo, Inc., where he served as vice president of global corporate affairs and european investor relations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

