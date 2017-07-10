FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valeant pays down $811 million of senior secured term loans
July 10, 2017 / 11:25 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Valeant pays down $811 million of senior secured term loans

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Valeant:

* Valeant pays down $811 million of senior secured term loans

* Valeant says debt reduction totals more than $4.3 billion since end of first-quarter 2016

* Valeant says continues to reiterate its expectation to pay down $5 billion in debt from divestiture proceeds & free cash flow within 18 months of August 2016

* Valeant - ‍following closure of sale of Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC, used net proceeds of sale to pay down $811 million of its senior secured term loans​

* Says ‍with the transaction, all mandatory amortization has been paid through 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

