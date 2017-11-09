FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals amends existing credit agreement
#Market News
November 9, 2017 / 1:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals amends existing credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Valeant-Launched amendment to existing credit agreement seeking to reprice term loans remaining outstanding under series f tranche b term loan facility​

* Valeant says prior to closing of repricing transaction, co intends to launch, close offering of $750 million principal amount of senior secured notes‍​

* Valeant - proceeds from offering will be used to pay down term loan debt outstanding prior to consummation of repricing transaction - SEC filing

* Valeant - ‍offering and repricing transaction are anticipated to close in November 2017​ Source text: bit.ly/2iGUWA0 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
