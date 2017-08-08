FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valeant posts Q2 loss per share $0.11
August 8, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Valeant posts Q2 loss per share $0.11

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant - ‍expects to exceed $5 billion debt reduction commitment early​

* Valeant - updates 2017 full-year revenue guidance range and maintains 2017 full-year adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) guidance

* Valeant announces second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $2.233 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.22 billion

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $8.7 billion to $8.9 billion

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.11

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Valeant - ‍updates 2017 full-year revenue guidance range and maintains 2017 full-year adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) guidance​

* Valeant - ‍have reduced total debt by more than $4.8 billion since end of Q1 of 2016​

* Valeant sees ‍full-year revenues in range of $8.70 - $8.90 billion

* Valeant - ‍expects to exceed commitment to pay down $5 billion in debt from divestiture proceeds and free cash flow before February 2018​

* Valeant - qtrly ‍​loss per share $0.11

* Valeant CEO ‍Joseph Papa says "we are continuing to reduce debt and resolve legacy issues​"

* Valeant - ‍expects to exceed commitment to pay down $5 billion in debt from divestiture proceeds and free cash flow before february 2018​

* Total long-term debt as of June 30, 2017 was $28,461 million versus $29,846 million as of December 31, 2016​

* FY2017 revenue view $8.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Valeant - qtrly ‍adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $362 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

