March 14 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc:

* VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS

* VALEANT CANADA SAYS EXPECTS TO COMMENCE SALES AND MARKETING OF SILIQ IN THE CANADA IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: