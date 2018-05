BRIEF-Valeant Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $7.68

May 8 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* VALEANT ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND RAISES REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE

* Q1 REVENUE $1.995 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.94 BILLION

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $7.68

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.59 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* VALEANT - COMPANY’S NAME WILL CHANGE TO BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. IN JULY 2018

* VALEANT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUES IN RANGE OF $8.15 - $8.35 BILLION

* VALEANT - REPAID APPROXIMATELY $280 MILLION OF DEBT WITH CASH ON HAND IN Q1 OF 2018

* VALEANT SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) IN RANGE OF $3.15 - $3.30 BILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL INC $312 MILLION

* VALEANT - GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGES OF $2.213 BILLION IN QUARTER RELATED TO SALIX AND ORTHO DERMATOLOGICS BUSINESSES