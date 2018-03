BRIEF-Valeant Says For 2018, CEO Joseph Papa Will Receive Long-Term Incentive Award With Aggregate Value Of $10 Mln

March 12 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc:

* VALEANT SAYS FOR 2018, CEO JOSEPH PAPA WILL RECEIVE A LONG-TERM INCENTIVE AWARD WITH AGGREGATE VALUE OF $10.0 MILLION - SEC FILING

* VALEANT - FOR 2018, CFO PAUL HERENDEEN WILL RECEIVE A LONG-TERM INCENTIVE AWARD WITH AGGREGATE VALUE OF $3.5 MILLION

* VALEANT - LTI AWARDS FOR PAPA & HERENDEEN FOR 2018 WILL BE AWARDED IN PERFORMANCE SHARE UNITS, RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS & STOCK OPTIONS

* VALEANT - THE 933,416 PSUS PAPA RECEIVED UPON HIRE IN 2016 WILL BE CANCELLED, & SHARES UNDERLYING THOSE PSUS WILL BE PERMANENTLY RETIRED