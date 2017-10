Aug 9 (Reuters) - Valeant-

* Says subsidiaries in australia are under audit by the australian tax office for various years beginning in 2010‍​

* Says the australian tax office issued a notice of assessment for tax years 2011 through 2017 in the aggregate amount of $117 million

* Says company disagrees with the australian tax office's assessment and continues to believe that its tax positions are appropriate Source text: (bit.ly/2hHFMNM) Further company coverage: