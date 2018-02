Feb 28 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* VALEANT ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF REMAINING $71 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS OUTSTANDING 7.00% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2020

* VALEANT SAYS UNIT TO REDEEM REMAINING $71 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING 7.00% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2020, USING CASH ON HAND, ON MARCH 30