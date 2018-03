BRIEF-Valeant To Purchase Up To $1.5 Bln Aggregate Principal Of Outstanding Notes​

March 26 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc:

* VALEANT AND ONE OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES ANNOUNCE EARLY TENDER RESULTS AND EARLY SETTLEMENT DATE FOR CASH TENDER OFFERS FOR SENIOR NOTES

* VALEANT - ‍CO, UNITS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL OF OUTSTANDING NOTES​

* VALEANT - ‍VALEANT IS OFFEROR FOR NOTES ISSUED BY IT, AND VPI IS OFFEROR FOR NOTES ISSUED BY IT​

* VALEANT - ‍TOTAL CONSIDERATION INCLUDES EARLY TENDER PREMIUM OF $30 PER $1,000 PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE AS OF EARLY TENDER DATE​

* VALEANT - ‍TENDER OFFERS REMAIN OPEN AND WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 9, 2018​