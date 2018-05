May 8 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* VALEANT WILL BECOME BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC.

* VALEANT - AS PART OF NAME CHANGE, WILL ROLL OUT A NEW CORPORATE BRAND IDENTITY IN JULY 2018

* VALEANT - NEW CORPORATE BRAND IDENTITY WILL INCLUDE NEW IMAGERY AND WEB SITE, AND WILL TRADE UNDER A NEW SYMBOL, BHC