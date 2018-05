BRIEF-Valener Reports Qtrly Adjusted Net Income Of $0.87 Per Share

May 10 (Reuters) - Valener Inc:

* VALENER AND ÉNERGIR, L.P. REPORT THEIR FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* VALENER INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $0.87 PER SHARE

* VALENER INC - QTRLY NORMALIZED OPERATING CASH FLOWS PER SHARE OF $0.36

* VALENER - IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM ON ÉNERGIR Q1 CONSISTED OF $238.0 MILLION DECREASE IN DEFERRED INCOME TAX LIABILITIES

* VALENER- TAX REFORM IMPACT ON ÉNERGIR Q1 CONSISTED CREATION OF $246.9 MILLION REGULATORY LIABILITIES, $24.2 MILLION FALL IN NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERS