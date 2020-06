June 4 (Reuters) - Valens Groworks Corp:

* THE VALENS COMPANY ANNOUNCES CUSTOM MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH NEXT GENERATION PRODUCT INNOVATOR, VERSE CANNABIS, TO LAUNCH LARGEST, ULTRA PREMIUM CONCENTRATE OFFERING IN CANADA

* VALENS GROWORKS - UNDER INITIAL 5-YEAR AGREEMENT, WILL MANUFACTURE & DISTRIBUTE RANGE OF PRODUCTS, SUCH AS HYDROCARBON-DERIVED CRUMBLE

* VALENS GROWORKS - UNDER TERMS CO WILL PAY VERSE ROYALTIES OVER FIVE-YEAR TERM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: