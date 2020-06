June 3 (Reuters) - Valens Groworks Corp:

* VALENS GROWORKS - ANNOUNCED CUSTOM MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH TREC BRANDS

* VALENS GROWORKS - UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO MANUFACTURE VAPE PENS ACROSS 3 EXISTING TREC BRANDS

* VALENS GROWORKS CORP - TREC AGREEMENT FOLLOWS A ROYALTY-BASED PAYMENT STRUCTURE