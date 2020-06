June 18 (Reuters) - Valens Groworks Corp:

* VALENS GROWORKS - HAS SIGNED A CUSTOM MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH VANCOUVER-BASED BOUTIQUE BRAND HOUSE, FPS BRANDS INC.

* VALENS GROWORKS - UNDER TERMS OF TWO-YEAR AGREEMENT, VALENS COMPANY HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE A MINIMUM OF 250,000 UNITS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: