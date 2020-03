March 17 (Reuters) - Valeo Pharma Inc:

* VALEO PHARMA INC - HAS SUBMITTED A NEW DRUG SUBMISSION WITH HEALTH CANADA SEEKING MARKETING APPROVAL OF REDESCA

* VALEO PHARMA INC - EXPECTS APPROVAL FOR RESESCA FROM HEALTH CANADA IN FALL 2020 WITH COMMERCIAL AVAILABILITY SHORTLY THEREAFTER