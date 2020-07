July 2 (Reuters) - Valeo Pharma Inc:

* VALEO PHARMA REPORTS ITS 2020 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND INITIATES $1 MILLION DEBENTURE PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* Q2 NET LOSS OF $0.9 MILLION, DOWN 25% COMPARED TO Q2

* SAYS INITIATED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 1,000 UNSECURED NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE UNITS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: