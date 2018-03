March 7 (Reuters) - Valeo SA:

* VALEO SAYS HAS SOLLICITED THE SERVICES OF AN INVESTMENT FIRM TO MEET TARGETS OF ITS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

* SERVICE PROVIDER WILL SELL BACK TO VALEO MAXIMUM 100 MLN EUROS WORTH OF SHARES BY MAY 29, 2018