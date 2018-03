March 23 (Reuters) - VALEO:

* SIGNING OF A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH START-UP ELLCIE HEALTHY

* AIM OF PARTNERSHIP IS TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF NEW VEHICLE APPLICATIONS, LEADING TO IMPROVED ROAD SAFETY, MORE COMFORTABLE DRIVING AND ENHANCED HUMAN-MACHINE INTERFACES‍​ Source text : bit.ly/2IMJO0A Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)