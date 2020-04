BRIEF-Valeo Withdraws 2020 Financial Objectives

April 23 (Reuters) - VALEO SA:

* HAS 2.3 BILLION EUROS OF NOT USED CREDIT LINES

* FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES INVALIDATED DUE TO THE DROP IN ACTIVITY AND THE LACK OF VISIBILITY REGARDING THE END OF THE CRISIS

* GRADUAL RECOVERY OF VALEO’S TURNOVER IN CHINA WHICH SHOULD RETURN TO 2019 LEVELS IN THE 2ND QUARTER

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED SALES EUR 4.49 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.84 BILLION YEAR AGO

* DRASTIC REDUCTION OF COSTS AND INVESTMENTS IN A CONTEXT OF SIGNIFICANT MARKET DOWNTURN LINKED TO THE COVID-19 CRISIS