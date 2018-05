May 18 (Reuters) - Valeritas Holdings Inc:

* VALERITAS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CLINICAL RESULTS ACROSS TWO NEW STUDIES EVALUATING V-GO® WEARABLE INSULIN DELIVERY DEVICE IN PATIENTS WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES

* VALERITAS HOLDINGS - IN TRIAL, AFTER THREE MONTHS OF V-GO USE, SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS WERE OBSERVED IN BOTH A1C AND TDD

* VALERITAS HOLDINGS INC - IMPROVEMENTS IN A1C WERE NOTED ACROSS A WIDE RANGE OF BASELINE INSULIN DOSES IN TRIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: