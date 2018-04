April 17 (Reuters) - Valeritas Holdings Inc:

* VALERITAS ANNOUNCES V-GO® DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

* VALERITAS - UNDER TERMS, AMSL DIABETES, NZMS DIABETES TO HAVE RIGHTS TO PROMOTE, MARKET AND SELL V-GO IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

* VALERITAS HOLDINGS INC - SIGNED AN EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH AMSL DIABETES AND NZMS DIABETES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)